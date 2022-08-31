Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 1,492 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after buying an additional 191,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 198,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

