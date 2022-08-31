Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 10,500 First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.08% of First Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 795.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of THFF opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

