Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $74.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $123,419.73 and approximately $74.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,035.07 or 0.99904058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00058714 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00220240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00139945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00058914 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004129 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

