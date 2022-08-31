Media Network Price Tops $9.20 on Major Exchanges (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Media Network coin can now be bought for about $9.20 or 0.00045780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $86,582.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Media Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Media Network Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

