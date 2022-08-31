MediShares Market Capitalization Hits $416,195.45 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market cap of $416,195.45 and approximately $17,924.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021754 BTC.

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

