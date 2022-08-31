Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 674,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,423,000 after buying an additional 186,518 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 233,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,578,000 after purchasing an additional 57,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.23. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

