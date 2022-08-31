MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MenaPay (MPAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $67,071.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

