MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market cap of $109.22 million and $144,060.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
MetaMUI Coin Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MetaMUI Coin Trading
