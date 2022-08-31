Mettalex Achieves Market Cap of $182,328.34 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $182,328.34 and $11,297.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mettalex has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00441022 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00823477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015691 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
