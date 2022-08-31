MicroBitcoin (MBC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40.00

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $211,503.69 and approximately $40.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001519 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00113699 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00068662 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
MicroBitcoin Coin Profile
MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
MicroBitcoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.