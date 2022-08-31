Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800,262 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156,186 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,713,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft stock opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

