Microtuber Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,613.00 (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Microtuber coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Microtuber has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Microtuber has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $45,613.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.95 or 0.07841459 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00162099 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00062327 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Microtuber directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Microtuber should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Microtuber using one of the exchanges listed above.

