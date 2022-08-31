Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.61 and last traded at $2.60. 5,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,986,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Microvast Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microvast

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Microvast had a negative net margin of 122.63% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,915,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane Smith acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. Corporate insiders own 21.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

