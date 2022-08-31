Million (MM) Price Up 0.8% This Week

Million (MM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Million coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00013763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Million has a total market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $37,062.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Million has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Million alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00132624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

About Million

Million is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Million using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Million and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.