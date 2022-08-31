MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. MiniDOGE has a total market capitalization of $346,936.41 and $18,768.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002117 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00037094 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000204 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00083295 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.Telegram | Facebook | InstagramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

