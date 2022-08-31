Mint Club (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $4.25 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $494,251.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00030797 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mint Club Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

