Minter HUB (HUB) Price Hits $20.40 on Major Exchanges

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00459542 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822396 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015604 BTC.
Minter HUB Coin Profile
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Minter HUB Coin Trading
