Minter Network (BIP) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last Week

Minter Network (BIP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Minter Network has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $1,103.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,141,009,688 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

