Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIROGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 173.97% from the stock’s current price.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MIRO opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Miromatrix Medical has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40.

Institutional Trading of Miromatrix Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 459,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 229,802 shares during the period. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

