Mist Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Mist has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $63,927.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,144.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00133911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00081589 BTC.

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

