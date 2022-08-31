Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,203 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. CL King decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.