Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $17,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

