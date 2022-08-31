Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.61.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

