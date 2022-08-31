Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of State Street worth $20,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.29. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

