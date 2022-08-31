Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.