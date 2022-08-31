Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.55 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 2,091.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of CubeSmart worth $17,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,797 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on CubeSmart from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

CUBE stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $57.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

