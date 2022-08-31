Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $17.96 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $93.41 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

