Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.