Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $463.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $452.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total transaction of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,484,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,367.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.61, for a total value of $2,745,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,484,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

