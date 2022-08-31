Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,069 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.5 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

