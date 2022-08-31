Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of LKQ worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

