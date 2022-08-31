Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $923,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

