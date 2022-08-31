Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,302.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $2,192,398. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

