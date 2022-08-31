Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,251 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

