Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,774 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

