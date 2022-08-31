Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 14,374 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of NRG Energy worth $15,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,642,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.