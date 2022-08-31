Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,117 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $18,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $203.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.41 and its 200 day moving average is $218.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.35 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

