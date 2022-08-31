Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,940 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $16,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $108.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

