Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,172 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

