Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,718 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of Loews worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after buying an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after buying an additional 263,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,847,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

