Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,556 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $17,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.43%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

