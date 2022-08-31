Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 799 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $264,267,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9,640.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 411,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,723,000 after buying an additional 407,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after buying an additional 328,367 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 985,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,054,000 after buying an additional 316,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $606.98 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

