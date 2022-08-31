Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 94,052 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 94,052 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Citrix Systems worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

