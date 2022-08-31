Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,623,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,875,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,060,000 after buying an additional 777,797 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,268,000 after buying an additional 571,987 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

