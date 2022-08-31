Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Qorvo worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2,493.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.16 and a 1 year high of $192.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

