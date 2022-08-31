Mizuho Increases Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $47.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.