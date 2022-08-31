MOBOX Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.53 Million (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBOX coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
MOBOX Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MOBOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.