Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Hits $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $50,666.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

