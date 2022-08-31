Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Molecular Templates in a report released on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Molecular Templates’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 58.5% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 62,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $222,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.
