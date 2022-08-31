Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Molecular Templates in a report released on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Molecular Templates’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molecular Templates

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 279.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 58.5% during the second quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 62,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $222,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.