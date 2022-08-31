Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Purchases 7,600 Shares of Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,175,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,906,893.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 5,166 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $65,711.52.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Prasad Gundumogula purchased 12,000 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula acquired 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,373.34.

On Thursday, August 18th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 18,233 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26.

Mondee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondee Company Profile

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

